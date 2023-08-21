The proposal to rehabilitate the Old Post Hospital in Fort Missoula sounds like a good thing to do. But what the developer tries to downplay in his proposal is the 16 townhouses to be located smack dab next to the riparian wetland of the Bitterroot River that is one of the most valuable, bird rich and wetland wildlife locations in the Missoula Valley. The detrimental impact on migrant and breeding birds would be permanent. The developer has shown a complete lack of concern for the sensitive habitats along the River. Apparently, he thinks that the birds and other wildlife that rely on the invaluable habitat along this stretch of the Bitterroot River can find some other place to live, like further away to who knows where. This mindset is the major reason for the alarming population loss experienced by many bird species in North America. Residential living units do not belong in Fort Missoula. The natural and historic values in Fort Missoula should be protected for all citizens to enjoy now and into the future. The developer needs to find other ways of financing restoration of the historic hospital.