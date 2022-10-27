Letter to the editor: Old Republicans wouldn't support new GOP

Do you believe that a woman's health care should be a private matter between herself and her doctor and not subject to governmental interference? Do you want the U.S. government to continue as a democracy and not be controlled by an autocrat as in Russia or China? Do you hope that all eligible voters have that right? Are you worried about the effects of climate change and want action taken to combat it? Then you should vote for Democrats, including Monica Tranel, because Republicans do not support the above concerns. I come from a family of staunch Republicans, including my grandfather who was a highly respected state senator in Minnesota. These Republican relatives of mine would never have supported Trump and the current Republican Party.