Letter to the editor: On board to help protect public lands

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act currently being debated in Congress is a piece of legislation that is critical in order to further protect and sustain Montana’s public lands for recreational enjoyment for all Montanans.

Specifically, the bill authorizes protection of an additional 79,000 acres of land in the vicinity of the Bob Marshall Wilderness area, opens an additional 3,800 acres for mountain biking, 2,000 acres for snowmobiling, and authorizes further access of recreationists to Lolo National Forest through a new, updated comprehensive trail plan.

As Montanans, we are very passionate about public lands and outdoor recreation opportunities that allow us to appreciate and experience the natural beauty endemic to our state. Public lands are essential to everyday life in Montana and our culture, and are major sources of revenue for our state.

It is essential that we raise awareness of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and ensure that all of Montana’s congressional delegation is on board with enacting further protection of state lands that must remain open for all Montanans to enjoy. Go to blackfootclearwater.org to submit your comment in support of the BCSA and protecting Montana’s public lands.