Representative Zinke who believes folks on the “dole” don’t want to work somehow excludes himself from that lazy crowd! I’d like to know what “work” he is doing for the public good, other than criticizing folks who might not have the background Zinke has (read wealthy) or are faced with circumstances beyond their control (read medical issues) which Zinke himself receives via us taxpayers who support him (read — on the dole). Come on Zinke, admit you’ve never once lived on the street or faced a day in your life without food! Maybe then I’ll listen to you complaining about folks “on the dole”!