In answer to Jim Gray’s letter (Missoulian June 26), Gov. Gianforte is on the road covering all 56 counties in Montana at least once a year when not at his desk in the Capitol. How do I know this? I am one of the people who makes sure that those who have asked to be included in his visits to their area know when he will be there. His schedule includes all the small rural towns as well as the big cities. It is very simple to get on the list. He donates his salary and travels with his own money. He is doing this because he loves our state and its residents. He is our publicly elected servant, along with his wife, Susan. He is also our governor who travels with security. For that, I am grateful! Do you really think if his schedule was publicized, people who only want to create problems would not be showing up to disrupt the gathering? How is that productive and fair to those who do support what he is doing? We are blessed to have Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte devoting their entire life to prospering Montana.