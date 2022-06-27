Letter to the editor: One big community

Once again I am reminded of the fury caused by weather changes. From drought to floods, from extreme heat in parts of the country to the unseasonably cool temperatures we have experienced this spring. The recent floods in our state have had a huge impact on businesses, workers, tourists and all residents in the affected areas. Thank goodness President Biden approved Montana’s disaster declaration thanks to successful urging from our bipartisan members of Congress.

They were able to secure the declaration even though Gov. Gianforte was out of the country on a personal vacation. We all deserve vacations and our governor is no exception. However, it seems he willfully misled us about his whereabouts and obscured the fact that he had asked Lt. Gov. Juras to step in as Acting Governor.

At this time, there is still $93 million in the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which are funds earmarked to help Montana businesses and workers. The Montana Democratic leadership is calling on the state administration to allocate them immediately.

It is heartwarming to see how many people have stepped up to help their neighbors. We’re a big state; but when it comes to disasters, we’re just one big community.

Susan Moore,

Stevensville

