Republican lawmakers and many Christian pastors have been accusing Democrats as being evil or being pedophiles etc. This name-calling and false accusations is a sin according to my Bible.

Ephesians 4:31 says, “Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, brawling and slander along with every form of malice.”

Matthew 5:44-48, “Love your enemies”

Ephesians 4:29, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths…”

Philippians 2:3 “...count others more significant than yourself”

Hebrews 12:14 “Make every effort to live in peace with everyone…”

James 1:19 “...the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God.”

Proverbs 10:12 “Hatred stirs up strife”.

1 John 4:20 “If anyone says ‘I love God’ and hates his brother is a liar.”

I know many atheists, Democrats and believers of other religions and I have never heard one that spews hatred or calls Christians foul names. On the other hand, I have heard many Christians, including pastors, tell lies about and say very hateful things against Democrats, most of which are Christians.

Psychiatrists call this “projection” where one demonstrates “the unconscious act or process of ascribing to others one’s own ideas, impulses or emotions, especially when they are considered undesirable or cause anxiety.” In other words, the awful things Christians and Republicans call others is what they are themselves.

This form of mental illness is widely demonstrated by Trump and his cult followers and fellow MAGA Republicans, many of which falsely claim to be Christians. Shame on Christians who do not love others, shame on Republicans for repeating lies and spewing anger and hate.

I swore an oath, part of which said, “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. If you took this oath, then stop trying to divide this nation by stirring up strife and slandering others.

Mark Snider,

Hamilton