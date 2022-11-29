Letter to the editor: One-trick-pony GOP

The Republican Party; never a “Profile in Courage.” Ever.

Republicans were silent during the Trump years of commercializing the White House for personal and family enrichment. Now, we can look forward to two years of the U.S. House ignoring all the serious issues we need to fix: Inflation. Healthcare. Climate. Abortion Rights. Nope. They offered nothing to fix anything before the election. And stated they’re making no plans to even think about the welfare of America now that they hold their slim majority.

Governing was never a Republican skill. Or interest for that matter. I predict more wasted time and wasted taxpayer money on their myriad “investigations” into Democratic “offenses”. Echoes of Benghazi, since that went super-great!

They’ll squander our tax bucks chasing Hunter Biden. And his notorious laptop. Even if there were five terabytes of donkey porn stored on it, so what? He was never an elected official. Unlike House Representative, Matt Gaetz —child romancer/employer! Was that some form of GOP youth jobs program? But, Republicans vote for that swine because of the “R” by his name.

The one-trick-pony GOP will try the only legislative move they know; more tax breaks for their wealthy donors!

Gutsy.

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula