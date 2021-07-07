Letter to the editor: One-way promise of personal responsibility

While a number of Republican Congress members will not reveal whether they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 or not, certain others have been adamant in stating their resistance to the vaccine. Some even continue to spread outright false narratives, such as Sens. Ron Johnson and Rand Paul.

Various Republicans have also been preaching about personal responsibility as part of their party platform for decades. It turns out this is a false, one-way promise, in case anyone was in doubt.

They want everyone else to protect them with herd immunity by getting vaccinated while they sit in their antebellum mansions.

They also expect everyone else to cover and pay the taxes they dodge while they call on the various services to bail them out whenever they’re in trouble.

$100,000 a year in “benefits” is just a little bit more than the average Donald Trump rally attendee ever dreamed of earning, I’m thinking, but they’re still going to follow him off the cliff.

And they call us sheeple! Go figure.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

