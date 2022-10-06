Letter to the editor: Only half the story

Collaboratives and conservation groups that promote Tester’s Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) or the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal (LPP) only tell the good half of the story. While BCSA does propose 79,000 acres of wilderness additions, it also removes protections on 47,000 acres of roadless and proposed Wilderness areas, turning them over to the timber and recreation industry. LPP is similar. Both set a dangerous precedent of turning management of our public lands over to politicians and collaboratives instead of following the sound science and public involvement required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Even the Forest Service has testified that the BCSA will usurp forest planning in the Seeley Lake area. These collaboratives are unfairly stacked with timber, ranching, and recreation industry representatives with financial stakes in public land management, and they do not represent us public landowners.