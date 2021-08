I am happy to read that the Rattlesnake is being managed for weeds by the city. What about Mt. Jumbo, Mt. Sentinel, the North Hills, etc.?

The city is very proud of purchasing open space, but then does nothing to care for it. Most of this land has been owned for about 40 years.

A weed control study, plan and implementation needs to happen now. Leafy spurge does not wait.

Jim Kautz,

Missoula

