Letter to the editor: OPI should award credits

Montana teachers must accrue 60 hours of documented professional development every five years to maintain certification. The pandemic made it challenging to earn these credits and OPI has closed its renewal office, creating an application backlog and an enormous stress on teachers.

A simple solution would be for OPI to award all Montana teachers with 60 renewal credits for the countless hours of SELF-provided professional development they've already achieved during the pandemic. From acquiring new technology skills to learning online-instruction techniques to navigating hybrid classes and quarantined students, teachers have consistently used personal time to acquire the skills needed to teach.

Awarding credits would relieve OPI of the burden of credit verification, accelerate renewals, save the state money due to expedited review, demonstrate the state’s support of teachers, and increase the retention of teachers. Teachers don't need another reason to look for the exit. Making it harder to renew licenses is providing just that.

These are extraordinary times and nearly everyone feels overwhelmed. Despite this, teachers have persevered and demonstrated their dedication to students. Awarding all 60 renewal credits required for recertification would be a compassionate as well as practical move.

Rob Jensen,

Missoula County Public Schools teacher, retired

