I am opposed to the development proposal at Fort Missoula. The negative impact and loss of valuable wildlife habitat far outweighs any benefit of refurbishing the historic Post Hospital on site. The proposed property for development along the river corridor is currently open for the public to enjoy and is crucial for mammals, birds and even butterflies. It is priceless and irreplaceable. There are plenty of other less valuable areas better suited for building homes and businesses. Missoulians know that as our town continues to grow, natural wildlife habitat like this will be in short supply and more appreciated by all.