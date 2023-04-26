As a homeowner in Missoula who has paid his local taxes for the past 30 years, I'm opposed to incremental financing. Why should we homeowners be forced to subsidize projects that benefit developers, real estate brokers and investors at our expense? They should have to pay for their own right-of-way improvements, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, storm drainage and landscaping.

The most recent example is $257,924 in tax incremental financing to build a new 26-unit apartment building on Front Street. And how about $711,000 in tax incremental financing so that a wealthy bank can build a $23.5 million, three-story bank building (ivory tower) in the Southgate Triangle?

Incremental financing drives up the property taxes of those on fixed incomes who have already paid local taxes for years on their homes.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula