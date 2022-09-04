Letter to the editor: Opt-out of the smart meter

Are smart meters dangerous to your health? Is it worth knowing if they are?

NW Energy has or will be installing one at your home and if you don’t want one, it’s going to cost you.

Right now, the numbers they’re kicking around are $75 initially and up to $15/month. They say there will be other costs as well.

The Montana Consumer Counsel (MCC) is supposed to protect Montana consumers but the questions they’re asking NW Energy are not about our safety, privacy, or security. Instead, it seems it’s a forgone conclusion that anyone who opts out will pay and they’re just trying to figure out how much.

If you’re concerned about potentially dangerous radiation affecting you and your children, take a moment to watch the documentary on Youtube called “Take Back Your Power”. Investigate the claims made and decide for yourself whether or not we should be penalized for not wanting one of these meters attached to our homes. Opt out and reject the smart meter. Educate your neighbors. Let the MCC know you want them to make our health and safety their primary concern. Make NW Energy prove without a doubt that they're safe.

Beau Black,

Belgrade