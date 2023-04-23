Article II, Section 4 of the Montana Constitution is quite clear, “Neither the state nor any person, firm, corporation, or institution shall discriminate against any person in the exercise of his civil or political rights on account of race, color, sex, culture, social origin or condition, or political or religious ideas.” Gov. Greg Gianforte took an oath to defend this Constitution, but he obviously didn’t mean it. In his amendatory veto letter to advance Senate Bill 99 that strips the rights of transgender Montanans, he insults us with the invocation of God’s name to claim that those whom he violates “deserve love, compassion, and respect.” He twists his cruel knife further by writing that “’Gender-affirming care’ is Orwellian Newspeak,” acknowledging, at least, that he understands Orwell enough to be his acolyte, coating his spiritual corruption and disregard for the Constitution with the gloss of virtue. We expect that the Governor will soon inform us that ignorance is strength and freedom is slavery.