Letter to the editor: Other candidates besides Zinke

He has all but told voters that Ryan Zinke is the shoo-in candidate for Western Montana District 1 thereby slighting other viable candidates by not mentioning their names. One such candidate is Mary Todd from Kalispell.

Mary is a strong candidate who is not afraid to fight for our nation and Montana. Her courageous spirit and unique life experience makes her well suited for standing up to our nation's ruling class. Her son was murdered in Singapore after refusing to facilitate the illegal transfer of technology to the CCP-controlled telecommunication firm Hauwei. It critical for those of us who love Montana and America have a congressman or congresswoman who will stand up to those who are destroying the American way of life and all that has made our country great by undermining our nation's elections, security, borders, and by pushing radical ideologies in our schools, churches, boardrooms and media.