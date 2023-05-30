I am writing in response to the series on Portland, Oregon. Portland is being vilified in the conservative media, but you should do a bit more research and tell the other side. Over the last few years there have been over 2500 businesses leave Portland due to crime and safety concerns. Large companies such as Walmart, REI and Apple have left, or will leave once their current leases end. Portland is not benefiting from these taxes and so-called work creation organizations. It is just bringing more homeless people in and causing more issues. The businesses that have not left are boarded up making downtown look like a war zone. When you only talk to the organizations that are creating these jobs or services of course, they will say they are working great. They are making money off of the system. The majority of the money going to these organizations is being spent on administrative costs with many making six figure salaries to run them. The real benefit is not to Portland, but rather it is to the people setting up businesses to make money perpetuating the situation.