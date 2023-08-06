Kudos to Gary Matson’s letter to the editor on preserving Fort Missoula (Missoulian Aug. 3)! This out-of-state developer, Ken Wolf, is looking to make a buck by hoodwinking the public into believing he is doing a “public service”, when in reality he’s taking advantage of poor media coverage of the actual situation. I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Matson that there are “other highly viable solutions for restoring the hospital that would keep the historic uniqueness to the place.”