Letter to the editor: Other ways to divide districts
With Montana getting another representative to Congress, there is an assumption that the state will be divided east to west, which is already an issue in daily living, commerce and state politics.

How about a north to south division? Northeast to southwest? Southeast to northwest?

Perhaps two representatives at large so if you are not satisfied/happy with one you contact the other one, as with senators. Query time. Who gets the most calls from constituents? U.S. Sen. Steve Daines or U.S. Sen. Jon Tester? Would be interesting to know.

There is nothing wrong with trying something different. After all, it can be changed with the next census.

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

