Letter to the editor: Our politicians make the news

Another Montana politician makes the national news. This time it’s U.S. Sen. Steve Daines for tweeting a photo he secured of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on a private Zoom call to members of Congress. Members present at the call were specifically asked by Ukraine not to share the call with anyone.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale was ridiculed for being one of three House members to vote against a resolution supporting the besieged people of Ukraine. Finally, we’re blessed with Gov. Greg Gianforte, shooting another collared predator. This time a treed cougar instead of a trapped wolf.

Gianforte, you may recall, once took Don Trump Jr. on a dangerous prairie dog hunt in eastern Montana several years ago. And who you might ask, was the “varmint spotter” for this exercise? Why none other than Daines.

Resident geologist/environmentalist Ryan Zinke’ tried to pollute the great outdoors for corrupt commercial interests while secretary of the interior. He resigned in disgrace and now he wants to join Rosendale as our second U.S. representative.

Montana is cursed with some of the Last Best Place politicians in the country. I’m not sure if Mike Mansfield, Lee Metcalf or Jeannette Rankin would agree. Remember, you get what you vote for.

Jim Hamilton,

Florence

