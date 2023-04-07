From a recent tweet from the Montana Democratic Party “[Montana] Republicans want to tip the scales of justice in their favor with two bills – HB 512 and HB 518 – that allow legislators to interfere with the independent judiciary and weaken our court system. It’s called checks and balances for a reason.”

Israel’s far-right and criminally indicted leader Netanyahu has a proposed plan to usurp power from its Supreme Court, opposed by the ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist politicians as too liberal, and an impediment toward enacting its agenda. The opponents to this plan fear the country will resemble Hungary and Poland with diminishing democracy.

Historians might note that Germany's Third Reich started with a dual judicial state, allowing for arbitrary power by Hitler and police before eventually becoming one anti-Semitic tyrannical system, purging Jewish and Socialist judiciary members. The extreme example of Nazism may seem as hyperbole in comparison to Israel and especially Montana, but it should be clear that this action is beyond partisan politics, and of great danger to Montana.

Over 5% of Israel’s population successfully protested, and Netanyahu has relented. Equated to America, this would amount to about 58,000 Montanans or 18 million nationwide.

