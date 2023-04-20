Why is it that the vast majority of legislators in both the Senate and Congress appear to haver zero backbone when it comes to regulating an out-of-control pharmaceutical industry?

A case in point to the above statement is what one sees on television 24/7. On virtually every channel it's apparent that drug commercials totally dominate the advertising airways. The fact the TV relies so heavily on drug commercial revenue makes the networks, at least in my opinion, little more than drug dealers themselves in relation to their bottom line.

Lest it be known, the U.S. and New Zealand are the only nations in the world to allow this debased public advertising to go unchecked.

It is my fervent hope that there are enough courageous legislators remaining to finally prioritize this major public issue.

Ward Cambridge,

Bonner