I wish to congratulate Beth Taylor Wilson (guest view June 8) for her wise summary of why Montana has been turned into a refuge for wealthy out-of-state politicians. These folks have convinced a majority of natives that somehow allowing corporate players to control our natural resources and exploit Montana’s wildlife is best for our future! She makes the critical point that these out-of-state players only care for their own political and monetary self interests, with no regard for Montanans or our historical fight to defend our “Big Sky” heritage!