Letter to the editor: Out of work, not lazy spongers

It’s a shame that Gov. Greg Gianforte thinks out-of-work Montanans are lazy, sponging slackers.

According to him, 25,000 Montanans need to be stripped of and extra 300 federal dollars in supplemental unemployment to “motivate” them to fill the 14,000 current job openings. Obviously, if all those jobs are filled by out-of-work Montanans (which they will be, with or without the governor's whip to their backs) 11,000 Montanans would still be unemployed, punished by the governor's political gesture for failing to find jobs that don’t exist.

Rather than make cynical gestures to enhance his political prospects nationally, let the governor take steps that might actually help, rather than harm, his constituents: Vaccinate more Montanans so workers feel safe returning to jobs with public contact; pass a minimum wage law that lets workers earn a living wage; give assistance to those who can’t return to work because they have to care for children or loved ones.

Out-of-work Montanans want to work, period. They aren’t lazy. They aren’t spongers. Making sure they will suffer economically simply makes their plight worse.

Jeff Cobb,

Hamilton

