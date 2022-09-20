 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Outcome of elections depends on us

I believe the male population in our country would never allow the level of personal intrusion regarding private medical choices that women have had to do since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Rulings on access to contraception, same-sex marriage, sexual relationships, and LGBTQ rights could very well be on the chopping block when the Supreme Court begins its upcoming term. Sen. Lindsey Graham stated on Sept. 13, that if the Republicans take the House and Senate, they will fight for a nationwide abortion ban.

We might also assume that in states where governors have offered bounties for information on women seeking an abortion and/or their doctors, [persecutions] will sky rocket.

Americans are not clueless, nor are they low-information voters. Our democracy, health choices, and personal freedoms are at stake in the upcoming mid-terms as well as the 2024 presidential election. The outcome of these elections depends entirely on us.

Kathy Belke,

Stevensville

