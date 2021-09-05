Letter to the editor: Outdoor recreation: Challenge and opportunity

If you’ve been to Glacier or Yellowstone this summer, you’ve seen masses of folks wanting to enjoy the natural world. However, going to a national park has become more about dealing with traffic jams and overwhelmed facilities. The desire to enjoy the natural world presents both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge is for national parks to accommodate the crowds to the best of their ability. The opportunity is to ensure additional options are available.

Montana has hundreds of wild places beyond national parks for recreation and enjoyment. One of the most appealing is the landscape included in the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). Mountain streams within the BCSA landscape makes the Blackfoot a fly-fishing dream. The habitat within the BCSA nurtures wildlife for hunters. The BCSA will create new snowmobiling and mountain biking opportunities. Hikes in the BCSA area are memorable and abundant.

Plus, the BCSA adds an additional economic bonus. Montana’s outdoor recreation continues to thrive and expand. Currently outdoor recreation produces 5.1% of our GDP. While mining combined with oil and gas production produces 2.9% of our GDP.

Please encourage U.S. Sen. Steve Daines to support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.

Lee Boman,

Missoula

