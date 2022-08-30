Letter to the editor: Outdoor writers with morals

Thanks to Brett French for his informative article on Thursday, August 22. He did a good job of sharing with readers the work of Lori and Don Thomas, two outdoor writers who have the highest moral standards as well as a true love for Montana and how regular citizens of the state like to believe it should be. For eighteen years, Thomas wrote a column for Ducks Unlimited... he was enjoying a lucrative income. Then, in one article, he had the "audacity" to challenge a wealthy contributor to the organization. When he disagreed about limiting stream access to the public DU turned their collective backs on him so as not to lose their big donor.
It took me about five minutes to cancel my membership in DU and to scrape the decal from my truck windows.
People are also reading…
I have enjoyed the writing and photography of this couple in numerous hunting, fishing, and dog magazines. Their work is so far above the generic "cast and blast" articles and their writings are poignant, provocative, and thoughtful. Pick up a copy of Grey's Sporting Journal and see what great outdoor writing these two contribute to the ethics of hunting sports.
Allen Hay,
Missoula