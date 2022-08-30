Letter to the editor: Outdoor writers with morals

Thanks to Brett French for his informative article on Thursday, August 22. He did a good job of sharing with readers the work of Lori and Don Thomas, two outdoor writers who have the highest moral standards as well as a true love for Montana and how regular citizens of the state like to believe it should be. For eighteen years, Thomas wrote a column for Ducks Unlimited... he was enjoying a lucrative income. Then, in one article, he had the "audacity" to challenge a wealthy contributor to the organization. When he disagreed about limiting stream access to the public DU turned their collective backs on him so as not to lose their big donor.