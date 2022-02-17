Letter to the editor: Outfitter cronyism

Here we go again with the Wildlife Commission made up of outfitters who want special privileges. We went through this recently with the bull elk fiasco and Montana hunters overwhelmingly rejected special treatment for outfitters.

Wildlife in Montana belongs to all citizens equally. It is a slippery slope if special treatment is given to a few individuals, especially when the very people who benefit are sitting on the commission that makes the decision. All mountain lion permits should be applied for equally by all interested resident hunters.

Outfitters chose to go into the outfitting business. This should not give them a step up when applying for permits. What the commission is trying to do is special-interest cronyism coupled with a conflict of interest for outfitters on the Wildlife Commission. Montana hunters made it very clear that this is unacceptable. No special consideration should be given to outfitters.

Commissioner Tabor, who is an outfitter, should recuse himself from this self-serving conflict of interest that is being attempted.

Chris Scranton

Stevensville

