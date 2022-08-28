Letter to the editor: Overdose Awareness Day

I am a Missoula resident and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health employee working with the Prescription Drug Task Force on awareness and education to decrease overdose-related health complications and death. In the past six months, Missoula had 64 suspected overdoses, nine of them being fatal. Statewide, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services, in 2021, first responders went to 836 suspected opioid overdose-related cases in Montana.

I want to invite fellow Missoula residents to join me for Overdose Awareness Day Missoula on Aug. 31. This day spotlights the health crisis happening right here in our community. There will be a free naloxone (Narcan®) training at the library at noon. At 6 p.m., All Nations Health Center is hosting a film “Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy” at the UC Theater on campus. That night, Main Hall will be lit up purple to honor those in our community we have lost due to overdose.

Please join me, and the Missoula Prescription Drug Task Force, to bring awareness to this day in remembrance of those already lost and to help those still struggling.

For more information and resources visit OverdoseDayMissoula.org.

Amber Rogers RN, MSN,

Missoula