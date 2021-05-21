Letter to the editor: Oversight for real estate agents?

I have been in the housing market about six months and have lost bids on five homes in various counties since for different reasons.

Rumor has it real estate agents are buying and flipping homes before hitting public market, and after being approached by several agents to buy my home, I wonder if this is true.

My other concern is, as I was making an offer (full price offer) on a home last week, at the last minute the agent representing me asked me to raise my offer $20,000 over asking price. After being warned in this certain county by a local resident that it is the agents driving up the market, not homeowners, I wonder if my offer, which was not over asking price as the agent asked, was even submitted?

If agents are driving up the asking price to collect a higher pay cut, and homes are getting multiple offers, where is the oversight that all offers are being submitted fairly to owners by agents?

Christina Young,

Victor

