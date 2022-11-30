Letter to the editor: Overuse of 'your' gets tiresome

In these turbulent times, many topics loom far larger than the following. But here goes. I offer a plea to weather reporters, in Missoula and elsewhere.

I am repelled by the apparent need that most TV weather folks display in prefacing virtually every phrase with a personal pronoun.

"Your" weekend. "Your" Tuesday. "Your" this, "your" that. (Or, say, the weather picture "for you" next week.) Some weather people don't overuse such phrases — but the majority seems unable to voice a noun without putting that useless "your" ahead of it.

Did you not learn in journalism school that less is more, that fewer words are better? "Your" is extraneous. It adds nothing. When repeated 50 times during a 3-minute report, that useless string of "yours" becomes infuriating.

No other facet of journalism so consistently abuses personal pronouns. After all, we viewers never have to hear about "your" house fire or "your" car wreck; "your" weather makes as little sense.

Your, your. Your, your, your. Gets quite tiresome, doesn't it? Such overuse does not "personalize" the weather. It amounts to nothing more than pandering.

Weather reporters, please, restrict your maltreatment of "your."

John Russell,

Missoula