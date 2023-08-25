Outside Money Doesn't Work Like Some Are Implying.

I believe Mike Nugent has the insight to lead this city we love in a better direction. He understands the obstacles preventing affordable home construction, and homelessness, and understands homeowners are heavily taxed, which is not sustainable. He details his plans on his website.

PAC:A political action committee is a tax-exempt 527 organization that pools campaign donations from members and uses those funds for or against a candidate, initiative or legislation. E.G. the conservative PAC Americans for Prosperity spent $69.5 million in the 2022 federal elections. Zero funds were for Democrat candidates. The National Association of Realtors has historically supported candidates from both major parties, and participates in local elections when local members request them. It doesn't appear they are the dark scary shadow portrayed by some locals. Missoula Organization of Realtors raised $30,000 in 2023 for Western Montana Community Center and supported Pride Missoula. MOR's Homes for All initiative partners with HOMEWARD.

I was concerned by the PAC fund so I asked Mike directly. He assured me he has NO access to these funds. It was not a donation to his campaign as some are suggesting, and he has absolutely no control over it or ability to say how it is spent. The status quo isn't working for the city. I support Mike Nugent for Missoula Mayor.

Cathy Deschamps

Missoula