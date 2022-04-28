Letter to the editor: Parents are key to education

School board elections are fast approaching, and many of us are trying to gather information about the candidates to make our choices. I wish to thank every candidate for stepping forward. Letters to the Missoulian seem to favor several candidates with Ph.Ds. The plethora of yard signs are highlighted by three candidates who seem to be running as a “pack” with identical layout, style and fonts. Certainly, we’ve been witness to school boards around the nation with parent demands to be recognized. If there was a “good” side to the pandemic, it was that parents could see their children’s instruction and content through remote learning. So, in my mind, from now on, parents are more key to the education process than ever. I’m certain that a board member with a Ph.D. or a former union head would not be a better choice than a mom or dad with kids in school. Remember, MCPS works for students and moms and dads, and they should deliver what parents want for their children. The subject matter experts are in the administration who must balance parents' desires with state law. So, that is how I shall approach my choices on election day.