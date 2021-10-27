Letter to the editor: Parker has support of many professionals

Eli worked hard, never complained, and always brought a positive, upbeat attitude to my classes. However, the real reason I support Eli is what the Montana State Bar had to say in giving him the 2019 George Bousliman Award, which is "the ultimate endorsement of his professionalism as an attorney." Eli received support for this award from prosecutors, judges and mental health professionals who saw his tireless and outstanding work in handling involuntary commitment cases. These are among the toughest cases any lawyer can undertake.