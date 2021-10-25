Letter to the editor: Parker will serve Missoula fairly and professionally

We are writing in support of Eli Parker, a Montana native and Missoula attorney, for Municipal Court Judge in Department 2. We each had the pleasure of observing Eli’s advocacy in action many times over, as we treated patients with severe mental illness in various settings in Missoula and worked with him in his role in the Office of the Public Defender. He represented clients in mental health commitment and adult guardianship hearings, demonstrating great compassion, reason, and professionalism as he advocated for those who suffered from illnesses that can often devastate lives and rob individuals of their ability to advocate for themselves. He consistently worked toward fair and ethical outcomes and was collaborative, thoughtful, and practical, even in those instances in which our professional opinions differed. Although we have each since relocated from Missoula, we continue to share an interest in the wellbeing of the community, particularly of those vulnerable individuals with mental illness and addiction. We share a confidence that Eli Parker will continue to serve Missoula fairly and professionally as Municipal Court Judge, as he has done for the past 15 years in his current role.