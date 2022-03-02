Letter to the editor: Pass the BCSA

Colorado College’s State of the Rockies survey results were released last week. This survey, like the previous UM surveys in 2016, 2018, and 2020, asked Montanans whether they support passage of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. The most recent survey found that 79% of Montanans support the bill becoming law, an even higher percentage than the previous surveys.

It is clear that a large majority of Montanans support this bill — and not with additional strings attached designed to take decision-making ability away from other local collaborative groups addressing similar opportunities. How many ways and times do we need data to come back showing that there is widespread, bipartisan support for passage of this bill? I’d say we have all the data we need. Let’s get this bill passed.

Thank you, Senator Tester for your continuing efforts to get this bill across the finish line. It is time for Montana’s full delegation to show some respect for the views of their constituents, quit playing partisan politics, and help pass this bill.

Jon Haufler,

Seeley Lake

