Letter to the editor: Pass THRIVE Act to spur economy

We are calling on Montana’s leaders to pass the THRIVE Act, a bold, bipartisan solution that will create jobs for Montanans. Like the "Greatest Generation," we must come together, focused and determined, to reach further and think bigger if we want the brightest future possible for our children and ourselves.

We are going to have a tremendous economic revolution in this country, just like we did after World War II. Current estimates predict the THRIVE Act, a 10-year economic plan, will spur 15 million new jobs at family-sustaining wages in a wide range of fields: agriculture, construction, ecosystem restoration, the health and care economy, along with service jobs.

COVID-19 triggered mass unemployment among working-class families already struggling; the Thrive Act is how we get back on track, by investing in: rural, Indigenous, brown, Black and hard working-class communities like our own.

The THRIVE Act is bipartisan legislation we can come together on. It combats environmental injustice and works to protect all Americans' health by improving drinking water and air quality across the nation.

“Time to THRIVE” actions and events will be held across the nation during the two-week recess and can be found at recoveryrecess.org.