 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Pass THRIVE Act to spur economy
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Pass THRIVE Act to spur economy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We are calling on Montana’s leaders to pass the THRIVE Act, a bold, bipartisan solution that will create jobs for Montanans. Like the "Greatest Generation," we must come together, focused and determined, to reach further and think bigger if we want the brightest future possible for our children and ourselves.

We are going to have a tremendous economic revolution in this country, just like we did after World War II. Current estimates predict the THRIVE Act, a 10-year economic plan, will spur 15 million new jobs at family-sustaining wages in a wide range of fields: agriculture, construction, ecosystem restoration, the health and care economy, along with service jobs.

COVID-19 triggered mass unemployment among working-class families already struggling; the Thrive Act is how we get back on track, by investing in: rural, Indigenous, brown, Black and hard working-class communities like our own.

The THRIVE Act is bipartisan legislation we can come together on. It combats environmental injustice and works to protect all Americans' health by improving drinking water and air quality across the nation.

“Time to THRIVE” actions and events will be held across the nation during the two-week recess and can be found at recoveryrecess.org.

Why? Because we can't eat the mountains.

Jennipha-Laurén Nielsen,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
4
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News