Letter to the editor: Passage of levy is vital

It’s often said that “the churches” should take care of homelessness and mental illness. What’s seldom mentioned is that congregations already do this work, but can’t do it all on their own.

Members of my congregation in the heart of Missoula are volunteers for and funders of Family Promise, Homeless Advocates, the Food Bank and more. But we can’t help those in need without a wider public investment.

The Crisis Intervention Levy provides a way for everyone in Missoula County to participate in helping our neighbors in need. The return on this community investment is substantial.

In the past year:

• The Mobile Support Team responded to more than 1,500 calls, providing people in crisis with appropriate help while diverting hundreds of expensive visits to our hospitals and jail. This saved $815,900 in ER costs alone. The majority (67%) of these calls served housed (not homeless) residents in Missoula County.

• More than half of people staying at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) were housed or rejoined their families.

• No one froze to death; 567 people who would have been on our streets or in cars received winter shelter.

Personally, I consider the additional taxes, in addition to my pledge, as part of my faith commitment to making Missoula more like the world that the Creator wants. Please join me in voting for this vital measure.

Jana Staton,

Missoula