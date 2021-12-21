 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Patients have rights too

As a registered nurse, I would like to respond to the guest column written by Corrine Hammond, RN (Missoulian, Dec. 15). With all due respect, I strongly disagree with Ms. Hammond's praise of Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and her criticism of President Biden's mandate that health care providers be immunized for COVID.

In her letter, she writes extensively about "her rights." Nowhere does she mention the right of those under her care not be exposed to COVID through contact with an unvaccinated health care provider. In her work, she will frequently come in contact with the sick, the elderly and her fellow workers. As we know, this virus is extremely contagious. I sincerely hope that she takes the danger she exposes these people to seriously. They, too, have rights.

I have been a registered nurse for 45 years. I have seen children die of tetanus, of polio, of pertussis and other communicable diseases because they were not vaccinated. We have the means to prevent these tragedies. It is difficult to understand why a nurse wouldn't want to be immunized. Both for herself and her patients.

Cheryl McMillan,

Missoula

