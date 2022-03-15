Letter to the editor: Patriots tell the truth

According to John Adams, “facts are stubborn things”. Putin’s approach to controlling the Russian populace during the war in Ukraine is to prevent them from knowing the facts. He threatens his citizens and the media with fines and jail for telling the truth regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This effort to hide the facts is currently threatening the world. Unfortunately, there are parallels between what is happening in Russia and what is happening in the United States regarding facts. Facts are stubborn things, to mention a few; the narrative of climate change, false 2020 election claims, COVID conspiracy theories, and the “peaceful” Jan. 6 insurrection. All this is overlaid by the claim of fake news. Fortunately, we still have a free press that is able to provide the facts even if some of our legislators refuse to believe them for political gain. Sadly, Montana has two of these fact deniers, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale. Their political agendas seem to trump our state, national and global needs.