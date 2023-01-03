Letter to the editor: Pay attention to how we interact with each other

As we listen to and read the news, the breakthroughs we have in science, technology, and planetary advancements demonstrate we are advancing as humans.

How about paying attention to how we humans interact with each other here on earth? Our habitual use of military might to solve our differences is not new. Consider Attila the Hun attacking and causing the final days of the Roman Empire around 425 AD.

Since then, what progress have we made interacting with each other? How about our institutional advancements. We surely have many fine spiritually based religious institutions.

Consider this about spirituality and religion. Religion is a product of the physical human. Spirituality is a power above and beyond the physical.

We think we think with the mind. We actually think with the brain. Our mind determines how we think. In every moment we are directing the mind. Moment by moment we choose to be influenced by either the worldly realm of the ego or the realm of the Holy Spirit.

The choice is ever-present within us.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula