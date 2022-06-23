Letter to the editor: Paying the freight

“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” -Thomas Jefferson.

Who has “skin in this game”? Not the “special ops” cosplay fantasists showing up at peaceful rallies in their tactical costumes and armed-up, in case any tyranny breaks out.

Nope. It’s the victims of the mass shooting massacres. Their skin, blood, bone and brain tissue are paying the freight in the gun rights debate.

“Thoughts and prayers.” It’s better than, “I won’t do anything to stop this. The gun lobby owns me.”

What if the GOP and NRA combined public relations efforts? They could award the newly slaughtered victims patriotic medals. They could be a death head, tastefully rendered in silver, with a halo, framed by angel wings, and backed by crossed AR-15s with the cool extended magazines. And, a red ribbon, of course. Goosebumps! Who wouldn’t want to get murdered just to get one of those pinned on their lifeless chest?

These victims are the patriots whose blood is refreshing the tree of liberty. Understand? That’s the cost Republicans are willing to accept, lest anything get done to restrict the purchase of the most effective mass-murder weapons available.

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula

