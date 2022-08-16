Letter to the editor: Peace be with John Engen

Four years ago, John Engen contacted a mutual friend, Eden Atwood. He asked if she knew a man in his 50s or 60s who had attempted suicide and wished to relate his story. Eden immediately thought of me, she has helped me so much in my journey of recovery. John called me and asked if I would be willing to tell my story to the BBC, and I jumped at the opportunity. So now my story has been told around the world because of John. He called me later just to ask how I was doing. That was the kind of man John Engen is. I say this, because, though his tortured physical self is gone, his wonderful spirit is among us. He with his hearty chuckle, his love, friendship, and gentleness. I thank you John, and I know you made an immeasurable change in my life. May peace be with you, and may you enjoy your journey to the stars. For you are theirs now and forever.