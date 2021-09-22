 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Peace sign is ray of hope
Letter to the editor: Peace sign is ray of hope

Dear Jeannette Rankin Peace Center,

Thank you so much for making the time and effort to put the peace sign back together again in a place that is accessible to all 24/7.

It is a ray of hope during some extremely dismal times.

K. Yobst,

Missoula

