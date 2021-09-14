Letter to the editor: Peacemakers, not policemen

I am responding to the guest column written by Jeff Tschida regarding "Feeling betrayed by the US" (Sept. 9).

The betrayal that was perpetrated on all of us was by former President Bush when he declared war on terrorism and invaded Afghanistan 20 years ago! President Biden had the guts to get us out knowing full well it would be difficult and chaotic.

The military never understood the culture there and never had any business trying to pretend that it was "training" Afghans to defend their country.

My wife was stationed there in the early '70s with the Peace Corps. She worked with the people in health care and saw how totally integrated their religion is in their society. No military will ever change people's belief systems; it only alienates the citizens when killing innocent bystanders (collateral damage?), which is inevitable when soldiers are sent into foreign countries with different mores and customs.