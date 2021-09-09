 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Peg cost of living to rise in inflation?
Letter to the editor: Peg cost of living to rise in inflation?

I have a simple, one-word-answer question for our elected leaders in Washington, D.C.:

Are you going to peg the cost of living to the real rise in inflation, which includes the cost of food and energy? Only one of the two will be accepted:

Yes?

No?

Richard Hardy Jr.,

Corvallis

