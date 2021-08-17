 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: People are fabric woven into MT
Letter to the editor: People are fabric woven into MT

As a fourth-generation Montanan, the (Aug. 9) Billings Gazette guest editorial that "Disaster brings out the best in us" was a great reminder of what makes this the last best place: the people!

Many years ago an out-of-stater explained what makes us different here: In Montana, people ask how you're doing, and they wait for an answer!

While we love the mountains and rivers and the changing seasons, let's remember the we are the fabric that's woven into the last best place.

In a post-pandemic world there are plenty of negative news and opinions. Let's rise above that and find the positives of our great state and nation. Let's take care of ourselves and our neighbors and bring out the best in all of us in the face of disaster and keep Montana the last best place.

Carl Rummel,

Missoula

