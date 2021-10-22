Letter to the editor: People have the right to know

This is what Wikipedia says about Ivermectin: "The drug binds to glutamate-gated chloride channels common to invertebrate nerve and muscle cells.[62] The binding pushes the channels open, which increases the flow of chloride ions and hyper-polarizes the cell membranes,[61] paralyzing and killing the invertebrate.[62]".

As a part of his investigation of St. Peter's hospital in Helena, I wonder if our esteemed state attorney general, Austin Knudsen, can explain how this reduces the inflammatory process in the human lung caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As a lawyer myself, I would like to know.

I also think that we, the people, have a right to know all of the elected officials involved in pressuring the hospital. They are, after all, elected by us.

Edward Murphy,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0