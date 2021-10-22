Letter to the editor: People have the right to know

This is what Wikipedia says about Ivermectin: "The drug binds to glutamate-gated chloride channels common to invertebrate nerve and muscle cells.[62] The binding pushes the channels open, which increases the flow of chloride ions and hyper-polarizes the cell membranes,[61] paralyzing and killing the invertebrate.[62]".
As a part of his investigation of St. Peter's hospital in Helena, I wonder if our esteemed state attorney general, Austin Knudsen, can explain how this reduces the inflammatory process in the human lung caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As a lawyer myself, I would like to know.
I also think that we, the people, have a right to know all of the elected officials involved in pressuring the hospital. They are, after all, elected by us.
Edward Murphy,
Missoula