Ukraine seems to be a struggle of democracy vs autocracy or communism. If the struggle of the Ukrainian people results in one power structure defeating another then the war is for nothing. It is to no other purpose than to prove that exploitation of people always wins!

But I see this struggle as a society attempting to preserve itself; a bond of common purpose that makes life worthwhile only if it can protect its borders against dissolution. If the fabric of these people can withstand this incursion then it might move forward and recognize it has won a great victory only because people side by side, worked together for the benefit of all! A recognition that humans of all backgrounds have the common desire to live and work and prosper for their common benefit only if they can visualize that in “winning” they can bring of social justice to all who participate.